Investors sell off Twin River stock as Boston casino bites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Twin River Worldwide Holdings is shrugging off a sharp drop in its stock price after the casino company revealed its table games have been hit hard by the opening of the new Encore casino in Boston.

Twin River, which went public earlier this year after a merger with Delaware-based Dover Downs, saw its shares drop in New York Stock Exchange trading from $23.40 on Friday to $20.65 at Monday’s market close, a decline of over 11%. The stock recovered some ground Tuesday amid a broader market rally, but was still at $21.25 as of 11:15 a.m.

Traders have pounded Twin River for multiple months now: the company’s stock is down 36% since it peaked at $33.40 on April 12, shortly after it first began trading in New York.

Twin River spokesperson Patti Doyle dismissed the market moves, which come as the company is waging a public battle locally to torpedo IGT’s proposed 20-year no-bid contract extension to run Rhode Island’s lottery and casino technology. Asked Monday night for comment on the stock price, Doyle replied, “Nothing of concern.”

The selloff followed Twin River’s Monday announcement that its net profit fell 15% in the three months ended June 30, to $17 million, despite a 29% spike in revenue driven largely by its acquisition of Dover Downs.

The company said while the Delaware operation’s performance so far has exceeded expectations, its Rhode Island casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton have experienced “softness,” partly driven by bettors receiving smaller tax refund checks but apparently more so by the casino that opened in Boston in late June.

In an effort to get ahead of the bad news, Twin River President and CEO George Papanier gave investors a preview of the current quarter, warning that the Boston casino was taking a clear bite out of its business. The company slashed its 2019 operating profit forecast for the Lincoln and and Tiverton casinos by 10%.

In July, the Encore’s first full month of operation, Twin River’s table games revenue in Lincoln slumped 34% and net slots revenue fell 17%, he said.

“The new competition had a greater than expected negative impact on our table games at Lincoln in July 2019, while our slots performance for the same period was in line with expectations given the seasonal weakness that we noted earlier,” Papanier said in a statement.

Papanier elaborated during a call with investors, saying that in the past when new competitors have opened, “I’ve seen a defined trial period, and that’s typically followed by a bounce-back, which gets you closer to over historical top-line trends for your property.”

“We’re clearly experiencing a prolonged trial period,” he said of the Encore casino. “I think that’s been facilitated by nicer weather patterns this summer to some degree in the Northeast, which actually helps to reduce normal traffic disruptions that we were expecting to see around Boston.” He also said Twin River has “yet to see the return of the majority of the customers” who have switched to Encore.

The decline in table games revenue since Encore opened has remained “consistent” at a drop of roughly 25% to roughly 35%, he said, “and it seems to be the customers that are in the Boston market as opposed to customers that are in our Providence market.”

Those declines could have a ripple effect on Rhode Island’s state budget: Twin River is supposed to contribute $309.5 million from video lottery terminals and $19.9 million from table games to the state’s general fund in the 2019-20 fiscal year, which began July 1.

On sports betting, Papanier said Twin River does not see the new offering as “a game changer.” He continued, “It’s certainly an amenity that you have to have. It’d be more interesting in bigger markets, but Rhode Island is not a really big market as it relates to that.”

Twin River disclosed $700 million in outstanding debt against $383 million in cash and cash equivalents following a recent refinancing. Steve Capp, the company’s chief financial officer, called it “a rock solid balance sheet.”

In discussing the IGT deal, Papanier said the company is continuing to encourage lawmakers to reject the proposal. He cited data the company has provided before – contested by IGT – suggesting IGT’s games on the casino floors perform worse than those provided by its competitors.

“We feel the ability to work with the state as operator to manage our gaming floor and ensure the best product mix on the casino floor will result in increased revenue for both the state and Twin River,” he said. “We will continue to oppose this deal and have engaged in initial discussions to form a consortium of technology providers to compete should a competitive bid process occur.”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook