Police positively identify woman found dead in Ansonia as mother of missing 1-year-old, PD investigating possible break in the case in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday afternoon, Police announced that they have positively identified the woman found dead in her home in Ansonia as the mother of missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales.
An Amber Alert was issued for Morales on Wednesday after a woman who police believed was Morales’ mother was found dead in her Ansonia home Monday.
Christine Holloway’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The cause of death was reported as blunt-force trauma.
News 8 there was heavy police presence in Hamden; News 8 confirmed that Ansonia detectives were checking out a tip regarding a donation bin in Hamden that may be connected to the disappearance of Vanessa Morales.
Several Hamden police officers originally responded to the donation bin center on State Street to investigate Thursday. State Police Major Crimes joined them shortly after to assist.
Police say that there are several leads in the homicide investigation and that the child’s father is cooperating.
News 8 has also learned that police now believe the last known sighting of the missing girl was Saturday morning after speaking with an eyewitness who may have seen her with a man. This is one day later than when family members last saw her.
