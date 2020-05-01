Inmate goes on crime spree 3 days after COVID-19 release order

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Within three days of getting out of prison early thanks to a COVID-19 court order, a North Kingstown man allegedly stole more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a North Providence store before repeating the crime a few days later in two other cities.

Joshua Olsen is accused of taking several bundles of copper wire and two small electronic surveillance devices from the Lowe’s in North Providence on April 10, four days before allegedly taking more wire from the Lowe’s in Warwick.

On the same day as the Warwick crime, Olsen also allegedly stole two chainsaws from a Coventry Home Depot.

The total haul was worth about $2,000, leading to four felony shoplifting charges and one misdemeanor habitual offender charge. Olsen’s criminal record dates back to 2007 when he was arrested for 1st degree robbery. He faced several more shoplifting charges this year in Providence, North Kingstown and Johnston.

Olsen was scheduled to be released on May 18 on a no contest plea in a West Warwick trespassing case, but the court order let him out about six weeks early on April 7. R.I. Department of Corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura said Olsen was returned to the ACI on April 24.

The R.I. Supreme Court ordered early release for 52 inmates early last month aimed at reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 through the Adult Correctional Institutions congregate living community.

The early releases all involved inmates with 90 or fewer days left on sentences for non-violent offenses, although several had violent crime convictions on their records and a few have open cases.

According to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha, the original list included about 240 inmates, but he said his office pushed to reduce that total. Neronha said registered sex offenders, convicted drug dealers and anyone named in an active no-contact order were not allowed to be released early.

“Predicting recitivism is something we try to do everyday,” Neronha said. “Getting that right every time is impossible.”

During the public health crisis, Ventura said the DOC has worked with the Attorney General’s Office, the Public Defender and the courts to reduce the ACI population to about 56% capacity.

“Our total population has been reduced from 66% in late January,” Ventura said. “It is the lowest it has been in forty years. We will continue to work hard to keep people safe.”

The inter-agency effort has led to alternative sentencing and other measures for non-violent offenders, instead of sending them to the state prison during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Ventura.

Ventura said none of the inmates in the current prison population of about 2,500 has tested positive for the virus.

Two individuals who tested positive before they were detained in the intake unit are currently awaiting trial in medical isolation.

One female inmate was tested along with 84 other inmates during her four-day incarceration in the women’s facility, with her test coming back positive three days after she was released. None of the others tests came back positive, Ventura said.

Eleven DOC staff members, including several correctional officers, have tested positive for COVID-19.

