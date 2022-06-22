PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s getting harder for those on a budget to leave the grocery store with a shopping cart full of food.

That’s why Mike Makuch, a chef and educator at Johnson & Wales University, is stressing the importance of making the most of the groceries you buy.

Makuch said one way to cut costs is to add more vegetables and less protein to your diet.

“The added benefits of focusing on plants is you’re increasing the nutrients as well,” Makuch explained.

When it comes to buying meat, Makuch said rotisserie chickens can be prepared in a variety of ways and are typically less expensive than purchasing raw chicken.

“You want to get the most out of every single meal,” he said. “We all need to stretch [our groceries], especially these days.”

In the video above, Makuch prepares a number of meals on a budget.