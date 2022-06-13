EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This summer is shaping up to be not only one of the busiest, but also one of the most expensive for travelers.

Halley Berg, an economist for Hopper, tells 12 News airfare in particular is pretty pricey right now.

“It’s up about 18% for domestic travel, as compared to 2018,” Berg said.

Although prices are flying high, Berg said they’re expected to begin their descent fairly soon.

That’s because travel typically picks up through June and starts slowing down in July, according to Berg.

“We expect airfare to start falling off,” Berg said. “We are already seeing that airfare is down about $30 from its peak a few weeks ago.”

When it comes to saving some money, Berg suggested travelers remain flexible with dates and times.

“If you can travel in late August, you can save about $120 per round trip ticket on airfare,” Berg explained.

Berg said weekday flights are typically cheaper than weekend flights, adding that travelers can save roughly $35 to $40 on airfare if they choose to fly on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

And it’s not just airfare. Hotel stays are also much more expensive.

Back in May, STR estimates that the average hotel stay cost nearly $171 per night, which is roughly $40 more than the same time last year.

With the price of flights and hotels soaring, Berg said all-inclusive vacations are becoming much more popular.

For those looking for a quick getaway, Berg suggested travelers consider taking a vacation closer to home.