PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Whether it’s heading to the grocery store or filling up the gas tank, there’s no denying that it’s getting expensive to be a person.

A new poll released this week by The Boston Globe and Suffolk University showed that as inflation hits a 40-year high, cost of living is top of mind for Rhode Islanders this election cycle. Of the 800 likely voters who took part in the survey, almost one out of three said it’s the most important issue to them.

The poll revealed that many have had to pull back on spending, especially when it comes to certain items or services.

Of those polled, 66% said they’re spending less on clothes, 63% said they’re going out to eat less, and 60% said they’re driving less.

The decision to try to save money at the pump comes as the average cost of gas hovers just below $5 per gallon.

More than 52% of respondents have changed their spending habits when it comes to groceries, the poll showed, while 52% also said they’ve postponed or canceled vacation plans.

The margin of error for the poll was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Last month, a poll conducted by WPRI 12 and RWU also showed that cost of living is the top concern for about a third of Rhode Islanders.