In the Kitchen: Roasted “French Onion” Chicken

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us this morning making Roasted “French Onion” Chicken. This recipe should take 45 min and serves 6-8.

Ingredients:
  • 1.5 lbs Chicken Breast, Roasted, pulled
  • 4 Sweet Onions, julienned
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 pint Sherry Wine
  • 1quart Beef Broth
  • 1 teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Chopped Thyme
  • 1 teaspoon Fresh Oregano, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons Grated Parmesan
  • 1/4 French Baguette, medium dice, cut into croutons
  • 6 oz. Raclette Cheese (can substitute gruyere or fontina)
  • 2 Tablespoons Truffle Butter
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Cracked Pepper
Directions:
  1. In a cast iron pan add olive oil and saute onions over medium heat until caramelized.
  2. Once caramelized, add garlic and sauce for 1 minute.
  3. Add sherry wine and reduce by half.
  4. Add beef broth, balsamic, thyme and parmesan.
  5. Season with salt and pepper.
  6. Top with croutons and cheese, bake at 500 until browned on top.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

