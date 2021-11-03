In the Kitchen: Roasted “French Onion” Chicken

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us this morning making Roasted “French Onion” Chicken. This recipe should take 45 min and serves 6-8.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lbs Chicken Breast, Roasted, pulled
- 4 Sweet Onions, julienned
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 pint Sherry Wine
- 1quart Beef Broth
- 1 teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Chopped Thyme
- 1 teaspoon Fresh Oregano, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Grated Parmesan
- 1/4 French Baguette, medium dice, cut into croutons
- 6 oz. Raclette Cheese (can substitute gruyere or fontina)
- 2 Tablespoons Truffle Butter
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Cracked Pepper
Directions:
- In a cast iron pan add olive oil and saute onions over medium heat until caramelized.
- Once caramelized, add garlic and sauce for 1 minute.
- Add sherry wine and reduce by half.
- Add beef broth, balsamic, thyme and parmesan.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Top with croutons and cheese, bake at 500 until browned on top.
