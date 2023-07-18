In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Maggie Pearson from Feast And Fettle making Mexican Street Corn (Elote) Salad w/ Grilled Shrimp.
Ingredients:
- 4-5 large corn cobs, shucked
- ½ jalapeño, seeded & finely diced
- ¼ cup cilantro leaves, chopped
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ½ lime, juiced
- 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- ¼ cup cotija cheese, crumbled
- 1-2 tsp chili powder
Directions
- Set up an ice bath by filling a large mixing bowl halfway with a mixture of ice and water, and set it aside.
- In a large pot fitted with a steamer basket bring 1-2 inches of water to a boil. Add the corn, cover and cook for about 5 minutes or until the corn is bright yellow. Transfer the corn to the ice bath to cool.
- Drain the corn and place on a cutting board inside of a rimmed baking sheet. Cut the corn off the cob by holding the corn stem side down and slicing down on all sides. Transfer the corn kernels to a mixing bowl.
- Add the jalapeno, cilantro, kosher salt, lime juice, mayonnaise and half of the cotija cheese to the corn and stir to combine.
- Scoop corn mixture into a serving bowl and top with the remaining cotija cheese and chili powder. Serve immediately.
- This will keep for up to 5 days stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.