In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Today, we welcome Registered Dietitian Karen Zangari from the Providence VA Hospital Healthy Teaching Kitchen. She is making a great salad for dinner or a side, Mediterranean Quinoa Salad.
This recipe is for two servings. Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 280 | Total Fat: 14 g | Saturated Fat: 4 g Sodium: 430 mg | Total Carbohydrate: 34 g | Dietary Fiber: 8.5 g | Protein: 8.5 g
Ingredients:
- ½ cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed
- 1 cup water
- ½ medium cucumber, chopped (about ½ cup)
- ¼ cup chopped roasted red pepper or ½ cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes
- ¼ cup kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
- ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
- ¼ cup crumbled feta
- Dressing
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice (about ½ lemon)
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard or brown mustard
Directions:
- Add the quinoa and water to a medium saucepan.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the quinoa is tender, about 10-15 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat. Fluff the cooked quinoa with a fork and let sit to cool. You can speed up this process by spreading it on a baking sheet and putting it in the refrigerator.
- In a medium mixing bowl, make the dressing by whisking together the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, and mustard.
- Add the cooked and cooled quinoa, along with the cucumber, red peppers or tomatoes, olives, parsley, and feta. Toss gently to combine.
- Serve immediately, or chill before serving if desired, up to 5 days.
