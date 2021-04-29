In the Kitchen: Lamb Stew

This morning, WhatsGood brings in Chef Rick Allaire from Metacom Kitchen making Lamb Stew.
WhatsGood is hosting a Local Food Championship! Three Rhode Island chefs, three local proteins and four must-use local ingredients will bring together Rhode Island’s best. Who will be the local food champion? You’ll be the judge. Use the Local Food Championship market on WhatsGood to order your feast to cast your vote!
Ingredients:
- 1 Clove of Garlic
- 1/4 Cup Olive Oil
- 2T Unsalted Butter
- 4 leaves of Swiss Chard, Stems Removed and Juiced.
- 2 Sweet Potatoes, Peeled and Diced
- 1/2 Onion, Diced
- 2 Cups Chickpeas
- 1 Egg
- 1 Teaspoon Mustard
- 1 Cup Yogurt
- 1 Teaspoon Madras Curry Powder
- 1 Teaspoon Honey
- Kosher Salt
- 1 lb Boneless Leg of Lamb
- Sprig of Thyme
Directions:
- Heat a waterbath to 125F. Season lamb and place in ziplock bag with thyme, garlic and olive oil, remove air, seal bag then submerge in water for 8 hours. After cooking, reserve juices from the lamb and set both aside.
- Heat a large saute pan over a medium flame, add olive oil and butter then add diced sweet potatoes, chick peas and onions. Saute for five minutes then add reserved lamb juices. Let simmer and reduce by 1/2, then cover and set aside.
- In a bowl, combine yogurt, curry, pinch of salt and honey and set aside. In another bowl, combine egg yolk (discard white), mustard , pinch of salt and Swiss chard juice, then slowly whisk in oil, drop by drop until the remainder of the oil has been used.
- Cut lamb into 3/4” cubes and add to the sweet potato mixture along with the Swiss chard leaves, let cook for 5 minutes.
- To serve, divide lamb stew into two bowls, stir in 1T of Swiss chard dressing in each and serve curry yogurt on the side.
