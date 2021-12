DANSVILLE, NY (WETM) – New York State Police are reportedly investigating human remains discovered in Dansville.

According to authorities, around 9:30 Monday morning, New York State Police were called for a report of human remains located in a drainage culvert off of an area on state route 36, near state route 70, in the town of Dansville.

State police investigators are working to determine the identity of the remains. 18 News will continue to follow this story as more information is released.