BOSTON (WPRI) — The NFL season kicks off in Los Angeles Thursday night as the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams host the Buffalo Bills.

It comes the same day the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is meeting where they could possibly decide on a timeline for rolling out the new sports betting law.

Last month, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the Massachusetts Sports Wagering Act into law, legalizing both online and in-person sports betting.

The 50-page bill says wagers placed at retail locations, like a casino, will be taxed at 15% and mobile bets will be taxed at 20%.

So far, 42 companies have shown interest in obtaining a sports betting license.