Holiday Travel: Good Weather Locally, But A Few Rough Spots Nationally

With this weekend being the weekend before Christmas, it will obviously be a big weekend for travel. The good news? Things are looking pretty look here in the northeast through Christmas. The bad news? There will be a few trouble spots in other parts of the country.

On Saturday, a storm will start to develop bringing rain along parts of the Gulf Coast. If you have flight plans in or out of New Orleans, some delays are possible.

There could also be a few delays in parts of Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle.

In the northwest on Saturday, rain will continue to fall for parts of the area and this could lead to some delays at Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle and Portland International Airport.

On Sunday, that soaking storm in the southeast will bring rain into parts of Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. This will create some potential delays at airports like Atlanta- Hartsfield, Miami International, Tampa, and Orlando. There is also a chance of a few thunderstorms in Florida on Sunday. Strong winds are also likely in parts of the southeast.

Also on Sunday, rain will start to move into parts of northern and central California. This might lead to a few delays at San Francisco International Airport.

On Monday, the soaker in the southeast will likely move north; the airport in Charleston South Carolina could experience some rain-related delays. The chance of delays may continue in Atlanta with some lingering showers, and showers could cause a few delays in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A delay or two is possible at some of the southern California airports on Monday because of rain showers…this includes LAX.

Tuesday is Christmas Eve and the weather looks quiet for most of the country!

A storm will bring snow to some of the mountains in the west and southwest. Rain is possible at Phoenix Sky Harbor International and snow is possible at Salt Lake City International. This probably won’t create any major issues at these airports but worth monitoring.

On Christmas Day, we are looking good here in New England. There may be some more rain for parts of the west coast and snow for the west and southwest part of the U.S. We will keep our eye on the potential for a little snow for parts of the northern plains into the mid-west.

We will be posting updates to this blog through out the weekend. Safe travels! -Pete Mangoine