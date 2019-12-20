Holiday Planner: Weather, travel and all the resources you need

(WPRI) — The holidays are a time to enjoy our friends and family. Here are some resources to help you have a safe and enjoyable time, whether you’re traveling or staying at home.

Holiday Weather

Whether it’s shopping or traveling to your holiday destination – the weather can affect your plans. The Pinpoint Weather Team has you covered with updated forecasts and scenarios so you can be prepared. And when you’re on the go – don’t forget to download the Pinpoint Weather and Eyewitness News apps .

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Millions of people – whether by plane, train or automobile – travel for the holidays. Here are some resources to help you get to your destination safely and on time.

Merry & Bright Lights

If you’re looking for a fun, free way to make your season merry and bright, bundle up and head to one (or all!) of these local light displays.

Toys for Tots

WPRI 12 & Fox Providence are partnering once again with the U.S. Marines in collecting donations for the annual toy drive.

Come drop off your unwrapped toy donations to our East Providence studios at 25 Catamore Blvd – weekdays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. until Dec. 20. and at any Cardi’s location until noon on Dec. 24.

Santa Tracker

Busy parents and kids alike should be checking the NORAD Santa Tracker so they know how much time there is to spare before they turn in this Christmas Eve. You can also explore the North Pole and Santa’s Village!

Home for the Holidays