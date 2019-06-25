Highly critical study of Providence schools coming Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State and city leaders are bracing for the release Tuesday night of a comprehensive report on the Providence schools that is widely expected to portray an extraordinary level of dysfunction and failure in the capital city’s K-12 system.

Officials have been tight-lipped about the precise contents of the report, which will be released at a 5:30 p.m. meeting of the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education at the University of Rhode Island’s Providence campus. But people with knowledge of its findings have privately warned the document is a devastating indictment of the capital city’s school system.

The report — put together by the Institute for Education Policy at Johns Hopkins University — was commissioned in April by Gov. Gina Raimondo and her newly named education commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green, along with Mayor Jorge Elorza. Raimondo’s aides have signaled she plans a major effort in the coming months to try and turn around the Providence schools.

“There’s going to be a lot of intervention from the state moving forward,” Infante-Green said last month during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers.

The report’s release coincides with the departure of Providence Superintendent Chris Maher, who unexpectedly announced he would step down earlier this year. The Providence School Board plans to vote Wednesday to appoint Dorothy Smith as acting superintendent while a search is conducted for Maher’s successor.

The Johns Hopkins study was funded by the Partnership for Rhode Island, a nonprofit group made up of Rhode Island’s top CEOs.

