High School Chorus ‘Rises Up’ for Virtual Graduation

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s not the live graduation performance students in West Warwick hoped for, but it’s one straight from the heart and it’s clear, despite everything this group will continue to rise and shine.

Despite the countless challenges this school year, the resilience of these high school kids is astounding.

Choral Director Richard Marchetti said, “That’s our select group at West Warwick High School. That’s an auditioned group that they have to try out to get into it. It’s called the ‘Concert Chorale,’ and it’s a group of 26 students.”

The video created in place of a live graduation performance.

“It ended up being a big success as a part of our graduation video which was awesome,” said Marchetti.

He says only being able to meet virtually made it challenging.

“Every kid recorded their own individual part. I had rehearsals which doing from a distance – virtually was kind of tricky,” he continued.

Several of the singers are graduating seniors. He said, “They all have a little solo in there. I wanted to be able to feature and honor them because this is supposed to be the best part of their schooling career.”

The project took nearly 30 hours to edit.

“The response has been so positive. Everyone has been really, really excited. It’s been shared a ton of times on Facebook. I told the kids they were going to viral early on and they were really really excited about that,” Marchetti said excitedly.

This year’s lessons reached far beyond notes and keys.

Marchetti said, “It’s like a little family. They are coming together to create music and it’s very different experience than a typical classroom.”

After working as a music teacher for 16 years, he said something this experience has taught him how we took “real school” for granted.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion. Reach out to me a msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter.