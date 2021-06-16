Hendricken’s Sebastian Thomas turns ‘dream’ into reality, commits to URI

KINGSTON (WPRI) – The best guard in the state of Rhode Island is choosing to stay at home. Former Bishop Hendricken star Sebastian Thomas told 12Sports that he committed to David Cox and the URI basketball program on Wednesday.

“Ever since I was at (Bishop) Hendricken it was a dream of mine to play at the University of Rhode Island,” the all-stater said.

“It just felt like the best situation for me. I’m proud to be a Ram.”

The 6-foot-2 guard can play and defend multiple positions and his athleticism should help him make an immediate impact at the next level.

“The thing that impressed me was how cool the coaches were. As soon as we got there, my family and I felt the love from the coaches and players.”