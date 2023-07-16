EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heavy rainfall flooded roads across Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, forcing some drivers to find a different way to their destination.

At around 3 p.m., the National Weather Service reported that roads in East Providence were flooded and impassable, including a section of Pawtucket Ave. near Allerton Ave.

The National Weather Service also reported that the taxiway ramp at T.F. Green was closed due to flooding at the airport.

Parts of Broadway in East Providence were also flooded Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, although some cars were seen driving through the water.

Broadway St. in East Providence experienced flooding early Sunday afternoon.

The weather service also reported that Oaklawn Ave. in Cranston was flooded and impassable. Video shared with 12 News showed a white sedan stuck in the middle of the flood on Oaklawn Ave.

A white sedan was apparently unable to make it through a flooded Oaklawn Ave. Sunday afternoon

Communities in Warwick also experienced floods; cars were seen driving through the water on Bellows St. around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Flash Flood Warning for Rhode Island and parts of southeastern Massachusetts is in effect until 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

The American Red Cross is urging residents to exercise caution during the storm.