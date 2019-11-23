‘Guns for Groceries’ events held in two communities

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in two communities turned unwanted guns into groceries during their “Guns for Groceries” events Saturday.

Firearms were collected at two locations; Blessed Trinity Church in Fall River and Pilgrim United Church of Christ in New Bedford.

Any guns were taken at both locations, no questions asked. In return, they were given gift certificates for groceries for either $50 or $75 and a coupon for pizza.

At least 60 guns, including riffles and handguns, were taken back at Blessed Trinity Church.

The event dates back to 1995. Throughout the years, they’ve collected more than 3,000 guns.