Graco recalls infant sleepers after deaths reported by other manufacturers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Graco is recalling thousands of infant sleepers because they pose a suffocation hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC reports that the inclined sleeper accessory, which is sold as part of four different play yard models, allows infants to roll from their back onto their stomach while unrestrained, which can cause them to suffocate.

No incidents have been reported, and the recall is out of an abundance of caution following reports of infant fatalities with similar products made by other manufacturers.

The following products are part of this recall:

Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard and Bedside Sleeper : Model numbers 2034085, 2048753 and 2053215

: Model numbers 2034085, 2048753 and 2053215 Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard : Model Numbers 1947177 and 1896392

: Model Numbers 1947177 and 1896392 Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard : Model Numbers 1946902 and 1946903

: Model Numbers 1946902 and 1946903 Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard: Model Number 2105055

Parents who have purchased one of the affected sleepers are urged to stop using it and to contact Graco at (800) 345-4109 for a refund.

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Courtesy: CPSC

Camp Chef is recalling more than 20,000 portable gas stoves because they pose a fire hazard, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC reports that an internal part of the gas regulator component may have a sharp edge which could tear a hole in the seal, potentially causing a gas to leak out of the top of the regulator.

Camp Chef has received 26 reports of gas leaking from the regulator, but no fires nor injuries.

The affected stoves include model numbers MS40A, MSHP and MSGG. They were sold at Walmart and a variety of sporting goods stores nationwide.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled stoves is urged to contact Camp Chef at (800) 650-2433 for a free replacement kit.