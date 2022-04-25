AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is asking tribal chiefs and legislatives leaders to drop their effort to amend the Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act of 1980 to expand tribal sovereignty.

In a letter made public Monday she reiterated her opposition and said a confrontation “would serve no constructive purpose.”

The letter was written Thursday night, the day before a legislative committee declined to advance the bill.

The chief of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point said previously she hoped the governor would be “on the right side of history” and agree to the changes long sought by tribes in the state.