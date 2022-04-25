General Motors says it will be offering an electrified Corvette as early as next year as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market.

President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn on Monday that the automaker will also offer a fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future.

More details on the vehicles are expected to be provided at a later date.

Interest in electric vehicles is increasing among consumers as demand for an electric Corvette has been building among the sports car’s fan base.