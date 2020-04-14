Giving Back: The Autism Project’s Annual ‘Imagine Walk’ Goes Virtual

(WARWICK) – April is autism awareness month and ends with the Imagine Walk drawing thousands, but like so many events and activities this year, social distancing has people coming together differently.

Ex. Dir. Joanne Quinn of The Autism Project says, “We do our annual walk every year and unfortunately we couldn’t reschedule due to the size of it. We usually have about 8,000 people at Goddard Park so we’re making it a virtual event.”

Not being able to hold the walk is a big loss in so many ways.

“The walk is great. It’s our biggest revenue generator but the community and feeling of the community that day is so important. We just don’t want to miss out on it this year,” says Quinn.

Reyna Chamoun and her family participate in the Imagine Walk each year and like so many are disappointed but making the most of a tough situation.

Anita Chamoun, Reyna’s mother says, “When this whole pandemic happened people started to send us pictures of cloth masks, so we tried a couple and it worked.”

Reyna is proud to tap into her talents to help others by creating over 80 masks.

“I like to make people feel safe and I want to help my friends.”

Anita says, “If we could raise money online to help keep the organization going because they do run social skills groups and it does help a lot.”

Anita tells me creating the masks is empowering for her daughter and shows that even if you have a disability you can learn to do a skill and gain independence.

Check out all of Reyna’s work on her Facebook page – Designs by Reyna.

Click here if you want to participate in the Autism Project’s virtual walk.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion send me an email at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook or Twitter and we may share your story in the days ahead.