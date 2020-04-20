Giving Back: Teachers Send Students Messages of Love & Support

(WPRI) – The Coronavirus has parents playing teachers and of course many teachers are parents.

The new way of learning – a challenge for many, but its clear the student teacher bond is stronger than ever.

As students roll into the 4th quarter, continuing distance learning teachers from across the state are sending students love.

Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School teachers sending kids this online video – showing how they’ve been spending some of their time – set to the tune of the ‘Full House’s’ theme song.

The staff at the Little Red Hen Pre-School & Kindergarten sent this video to their young students – teachers holding signs and messages of support.

“I miss seeing everyone at Little Red Hen and I can’t wait to see everyone once this is all over. I miss you guys.

“We miss you. We love you. We can’t wait to see you.”

In Pawtucket, at Saint Cecilia’s School Ms. Jordan LeFort letting her 2nd graders know they are on her mind and in her heart. She even went out last week dropping off goodies on students’ doorsteps.

Check out this video of Wyman teachers belting out words from the hit song ‘Lean on Me’ by Bill Withers.

Clearly a very trying time for us all in some many different ways, but seeing the outpouring of love between the teachers and the students who are missing the daily interaction is encouraging.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion on Eyewitness News. You can email me at msadelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we would love to share your stories of kindness and compassion in the days ahead.