Giving Back: Teacher Brings Art Lesson to Students’ Driveway

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) -Social distancing has changed the way we are doing just about everything nowadays and many activities like after school hobbies look different.

They may not be able to attend traditional classes but many local artists are committed to finding new ways to teach lessons.

“She came over today from a distance and brought some materials to make mandalas.”

Grace Seufert has been taking art classes with Linda Sciarra from Art from Heart since she was 5 years-old.

“Peace and serenity. So, that’s supposed to help us during this time.”

Since they couldn’t meet inside they held art class at the end of her driveway.

“Everybody wants to be connected and we are all trying our best to social distance but we need each other,” said Grace’s mother, Wendy.

It’s so nice to see people embracing some of these new ways of learning and channeling positivity during these times.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion on Eyewitness News. You can reach out to me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we may share your stories in the days ahead.

