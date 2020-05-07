Giving Back: Statewide Signs of Support & Unity

(WPRI) – During this time of uncertainty and hardship people across the country are coming together and showing support and unity in countless ways.

It’s teacher appreciation week, but it’s the teachers in the Blackstone Valley showing love for their elementary students at the Kevin K. Coleman school in Woonsocket.

Many people are also using their creative talents.

In Newport, Will Fitzpatrick and his family making face shields with the help from FabNewport and 3D printers from the University of Rhode Island.

Created Purpose in Tiverton may be closed for business, but open for mask making. They have donated well over 4,000 masks for frontline workers.

Sandra Conaboy created a walking journal and is doing 10,000 steps a day while documenting all the beautiful sites along the way.

In Providence, sidewalk chalk creating and true piece of art with a message of thanks to hospital staff.

In the West Bay, workers at Tommy’s Pizza in Cranston brought a warm meal to Shaw’s supermarket, thanking grocery store staff for a job well done.

The Baccaire family constructed a large sign on their lawn thanking those frontline workers who are waging a war against the deadly disease.

Matilda Vieira from New Bedford is a frontline worker and shows support to co-workers by lighting up her steps each night.

In times like these when it seems like normalcy is a distance memory these small acts of kindness make the future look a little brighter.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion. Send me an email at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we would love to share your story in the days ahead.