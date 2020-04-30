Giving Back: RV Given To MA Nurse, Keeping Her Close to Family During Pandemic

(WPRI) – The coronavirus has medical staff living apart, separate from their spouses and children. Now, one group is helping to provide those tirelessly working a place to rest – free of charge.

“I saw this group when I was scrolling through social media this group ‘RVs for MDs To Fight The Coronavirus,’ and I said, I have an RV what’s that about?”

The Facebook group matches medical staff with RV owners. The RV donors allowing recipients to take their mobile homes to temporarily live in. Many people choosing to keep it on the same property as their families – so they can be close and safe.

Meghan Molloy is a nurse at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Massachusetts. She lives with her elderly parents and a grandmother in the same home, so this was a perfect way to stay safe and close.

Within just a couple hours Lynn and Meghan matched up. The RV then driven to Meghan to use free of charge, for as long as she needed.

The national movement was started in Texas by Emily Phillips. The mother of three small children whose husband is a doctor – had real concerns.

“I was worried my husband is an ER physician and sees between 100-200 patients a day and I was concerned about my family and my children,” said Phillips.

Five weeks later, there’s been more than 1,300 matches.

“It’s incredible. It’s all over the United States now. We are in Canada and we’ve branched out to Australia and Dubai,” said Co-founder Holly Haggards.

“I’ve always wanted to do something for the community besides write a check… So, I kind of feel like I checked that box off now. I can’t believe how many selfless people there are out there – the donors, the receivers, the volunteers, the people just watching the stories – people just really coming together,” said Phillips.

Colvin is just happy to help and says, “Thank you you know everyday they leave their house and then they have to come home. They must be scared all the time. I’m concerned all the time and I’m not going anywhere.”

RVs for MDs founders – Emily and Holly say from a safety standpoint it’s the responsibility of each donor and recipient to see if the match is beneficial.

