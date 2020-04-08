Giving Back: Restaurant Handing Out Free Lunches Daily to Local Kids

Live Now
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The demands on parents right now to balance the stress of working from home while caring for youngsters and teaching school age children is understandably exhausting.

Now, one restaurant is helping out the best way they know how.

“We wanted to do something to give back to the community. We weren’t quite sure what the response would be but the response has been overwhelming. We’re doing 50-75 lunches a day,” Kim Bonn tells me.

Those lunches all being given free for the past few weeks, by the owners of Kim & Steve’s Masthead Grill in Warwick, to school age children or anyone else who needs a lunch.

“Our slogan says it takes a village to raise a child and the parents have enough on their plate right now so if we could just take that one little burden off their shoulders that would be great,” said Stephen Delory.

Kim and Steve tell me the response from the restaurant community has been incredible to see former competitors like the Crow’s Nest, offering to lend staff members or supplies for the greater good of this tight knit community.

