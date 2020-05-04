Giving Back: Quarantine Walks Inspire ‘See A Bag, Collect A Bag’ Movement

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – The environment plays a very important role in all our lives and with the coronavirus getting more people outside many are making the most of it.

Former WPRI weather intern, Sarah Levesque, recently challenging herself to take part in the ‘See A Bag, Collect A Bag,’ movement.

The idea from her college athletic trainer in Vermont is something she’s wanted to do for awhile.

“The month of April was going to be my challenge month. I wanted to do 1 mile for thirty days – thirty miles worth of trash pick up,” said Levesque.

Levesque collected over 340 lbs worth of trash.

She said, “I found a lot more interest than I thought from my friends. A lot of them have reached out and said, “hey, when are you going? I want to know when you are going? I want to join you.” It’s been really inspiring.”

Levesque has also noticed the environmental effects of the coronavirus firsthand.

“We can’t even bring our reusable bags into Stop & Shop, you have to use their plastic bags so I think it just brings more awareness. I hope that people will see what I’m doing and be inspired by it and try to make a difference wherever they live.”

During her clean up she found a lot of masks and gloves – so imagine if we all took a bag with us every time we went outside just how much of an impact we could have.

