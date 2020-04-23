Giving Back: Pre-School Teacher Goes The Distance To Show Students They’re Missed

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The Coronavirus may be keeping teachers and students apart right now – but one local preschool teacher is going the distance to make sure all her 3, 4, and five-year-olds know just how deeply they are missed.

“I’ll probably break into tears… I have been a pre-school teacher for 39 years and I own this little schoolhouse in Johnston, Rhode Island.”

This week, Cheryl Curcio and her daughter Jordan, decided to pack up their car and make a special delivery to each and every one of her 43 students at Cherry Hill Pre-school.

The students who live all over the state – from Exeter to Warwick to Johnston all receiving something special to bring a smile.

“I’m always trying to be as positive as I can without breaking down. I’m very emotional. I sent them a little note tied to their balloon today and in it was just that I miss you and I hope you are enjoying your time with your family,” she said.

Curcio is doing everything she can to help stay connected.

“It’s been very trying. I miss my students so much. I love what I do. It’s my passion in life. I’m teaching so long I’m teaching my former students children. I wish I could do more. I wish I could hug them, I can’t wait until I can hug them again.”

Cheryl tells me she’s been doing Facebook live session several times a week with the kids and recently put a big poster up in her window saying, ‘”We Miss You.”

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion on Eyewitness News. Email me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we would love to share your stories of kindness and compassion in the days ahead.