Giving Back: Police Lead Teacher Appreciation Parade in Barrington

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’ and one group of kids in the East Bay is letting everyone know just how important their teacher is to them.

“We’ve known Ms. DeFanti for many years now. She’s been the teacher for all three of my children,” said Lisa Keswick.

Defanti teaches kindergarten at the Nayatt school in Barrington.

“She sent out an email to all of us trying to find ways to connect with all the students on a more personal level and one of the solutions she found was to become pen-pals with each one of the students. So, she sent her address to all of us and having her address made me think that maybe we could plan a little bit more of a surprise for her,” said Keswick.

So she reached out to the police department asking for a little assistance.

“Two cars actually showed up and lead our parade and I think that added something special, especially for the kindergarteners.”

The reaction was priceless.

Keswick said, “We were the first ones in line after the police cars went by with lights and sirens and by the time, we were the first car up, she was in tears. She was smiling and waving back to the children and greeting them. She seemed as delighted as my children were. We all have things that we are missing out on and people that we are missing, but I think for these kindergarteners, the chance to have a glimpse of the teacher and really be able to yell out and say, “hi,” and see her in person it’s important to have a little normalcy from time to time even if its only a little moment of it.”

The parade was something Ms. DeFanti won’t ever forget saying, “There are no adequate words to express my deep gratitude for what the children did for me today. I am touched more than you will ever know.”