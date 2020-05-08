Giving Back: Pay It Forward Program ‘Empowering’ Positivity

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A local small business starting their own ‘pay it forward’ challenge is empowering others with messages of hope and positivity.

The Empower the Change Nutrition Smoothie and Juice bar in Warwick using its teas and shakes to spread gratitude.

“For every shake that we get, we match that shake. So, any donated shake is actually two shakes to any frontline or essential worker,” said owner Erin Collins.

During the pandemic, Collins and her staff delivering over 600 of their popular drinks.

“We’ve done nursing homes, pharmacies, hospitals emergency rooms we’ve done a couple orthopedic office….any essential or frontline worker,” said Collins.

The idea snowballed after starting at her mentor’s shop.

“A customer went into her club and paid the next couple of shakes forward. Then one of our customers goes there as well, so he happened to walk in that day and got one of those pay it forward shakes. So, what he did was when he left he called here and paid forward the next ten shakes that came in,” she said.

Each drink delivered with it’s own unique handwritten messages meant to inspire such as, “You make a difference.”

Collins says workers have been incredibly grateful for the healthy and convenient meal option. They also attempt to make deliveries in the middle of a shift to help give workers an extra boost.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion on Eyewitness News. You can reach out to me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we may share your story in the days ahead.