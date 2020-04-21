Giving Back: NK Business Rallies Support To Help Struggling Biomes Marine Biology Center

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Mother and small business owner, Michelle Sweet, is feeling the strain of the Coronovirus on her children’s play center, ‘Make -A-Mess,’ so she’s making adjustments.

“We started doing take home kits including make your own snow, slime kits.”

The North Kingstown business owner thankful her facility can so easily adapt in these times while realizing others are not so fortunate.

“We noticed that Biomes didn’t…..their facility is to go visit the fish. This is their busy time with school field trips and birthday parties and all of those things got canceled.”

Despite facing her own struggles, Sweet, decided to start a fundraiser for her fellow business owner and competitor.

“I think that what tugged at my heart strings the most was with those guys they’ve been around since 1989 and Mark has always put the care of his animals first. We cannot lose a gem in this community like Biomes,” said Sweet.

Mark Hall owns Biomes Marine Biology Center and is very grateful.

“We’ve had some fantastic support from the community to help us ride this out, from Michelle setting up a fundraiser to dozens of people renewing their memberships. We’ve even had people pulling into the parking lot to donate to help feed the fish. The cost of rent, fish food and electricity stays the same whether we are open for business or not, so every bit is huge help,” said Hall.

Hall has also had to lay off his entire staff and solely cares for roughly 2,000 animals and fish at his facility.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion on Eyewitness News – send me your stories, photos and videos to msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we may share your stories in the days ahead.