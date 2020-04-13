Giving Back: Neighbors Spread Love & Cheer During Tough Times

(WPRI) – For many, the shelter in place order underway in Rhode Island and across the country is a strange combination of having no where to go and not much to do, yet being incredibly busy and finding new ways to stave off boredom.

Billy in Pawtucket sent photos in of what he’s been working on calling it the “Garden of Hope.” The large wooden display put out Easter weekend hoping to bring a smile or two.

In Bristol, bright red hearts line the roadways near Hope Street. Susan Donavan-Gorbutt says her sister is placing these around town and challenging others to do the same.

Essie Dube says a little extra puppy love is helping her stay calm and happy sending us this adorable pics of her “two roommates.”

Cristin Gardiner shared this lovely chalk drawing her son Ben did in their driveway saying simply “It’s not forever.”

I received this precious piece of art and bottle of soap from my friend Debbie and her three daughters Juliana, Lily and Katelyn with a note saying, “Look for the rainbow, after the rain.”

