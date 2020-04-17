Giving Back: Medical Group Supporting Staff While Helping Local Small Business Owners

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Covid 19 pandemic has left so many people in need in so many different ways.

Now, a Rhode Island medical group is showing appreciation and support for their staff while helping small business owners.

Dr. Paul Fadale says, “We have hundreds of staff still working here to take care of the patients and they are putting themselves at risk so we came up with an idea to thank our staff and support the local restaurants. We think this is a win, win for everybody.”

University Orthopedic’s Charitable Giving Committee reached out to 11 different locally owned restaurants including Lemon & Oil Deli in Seekonk, Mass.

“I just think it’s awesome. That’s really what can get you through this tough time just everybody coming together, every little drop in the bucket of people doing little things has been a big part; people doing parades for kids, just give love anyway that you can give love is what it’s all about,” said owner Neil Nadeau.

“It’s up to us to help one another in this community regardless of what your background is we all play a role in making people better and getting Rhode Island through this,” said Dr. Fadale.

Dr. Fadale says they simply wanted thank their staff for coming to work everyday and says sometimes a small gestures like these can have a big impact.

