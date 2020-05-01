Giving Back: High School Students Use Class Funds To Buy Hospital Workers Breakfast

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – In this time of need, one group of high school students are showing everyone just what it means to be a ‘Warrior.’

Lorraine Quintero, a senior at Central Falls High School says, “For us to be able to bring some light into people’s lives was just really awesome. I know it’s sad for us because a lot of our special occasions are getting canceled, but I could never imagine what those frontline workers are doing for us each and everyday. We are so grateful.”

The school’s student government and student council members along with Calcutt Middle School arranged a special delivery.

“We were so excited to be able to give this small token of our appreciation to the nurses and doctors working in the COVID unit at Miriam Hospital,” said Quintero.

“Then once the idea got heard other students, staff and people started to donate and we then contacted small local businesses like Central Ave Bakery and we were able to provide enough food for all the COVID units,” said student Aline Flores.

The high school’s special education teacher, Jordana Ruggeri, helped organize the donation and says the effort was all the kids’ doing.

“I am so proud to be a part of the Central Falls High School community. Our student leaders came together in these challenging times to show their appreciation for the people putting their lives on the line everyday. Their demonstration of compassion is one of the greatest reasons why I am honored to be able to be part of their lives as a teacher, mentor and friend,” Ruggeri said in a statement to Eyewitness News.

The students selflessly donating a portion of their class funds in order to deliver the breakfast to the nearby nurses and doctors.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion on Eyewitness News. You can send me an email at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we would love to share your stories in the days ahead.