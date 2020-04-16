Giving Back: Graphics Company Donates Custom T-Shirts to RI Hospital ER Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Like so many others, Donald Palumbo, who works at the Providence Police Department wanted to do something for the men and women putting their lives on the line – each and every day.

Palumbo – works part time at a local t-shirt company and decided he wanted to give staff something they could wear with pride.

Palumbo said, “I know they’ve been under a lot of stress and they’ve been working all kinds of crazy hours so I decided to put the nurse’s prayer on the back of a t-shirt and I talked to my boss at Greenville Graphics and he’s willing to donate like 50 or 60 of them.”

The prayer has deep meaning to those in the medical field.

“It says Lord guide my hands and heart as I care for my patients today.”

Palumbo dropping off his first donation to Rhode Island Hospital’s emergency room.

“I’ve always has a place in my heart for the emergency department. Every hospital in the State of RI is busy but Rhode Island Hospital is our level 1 trauma center, so all the big catastrophes and accidents end up there.”

He hope others continue to show support in their own way.

“If you see somebody in scrubs, a nurse, a tech in medical, police officer, firefighter, just say good job. Give them a thumbs up. I think they need to hear that. They are all on the first line of a deadly virus,” he said.

Just this past weekend, Palumbo organized a parade of police and fire trucks bringing a large food donation from area restaurants to hospital workers.

