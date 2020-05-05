Giving Back: East Bay Meal Deliveries Having Big Impact On Those In Need

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The ‘Nourish our Neighbors’ program provides healthy prepared foods at no cost to East Bay residents, but sometimes leaving the house is the hardest part.

A recent school email from the Barrington superintendent caught Karen Haberstroh’s eye.

“I noticed a note in there that talked about families that might be in need of extra support right now and specifically food deliveries,” she stated.

The food is provided by the non-profit food business incubator – Hope and Main located in Warren.

“I just wanted to do something to help. I feel like right now there’s not much we can do to help a lot of people so, I felt like it was something that was pretty easy for me to do. My kids are pretty independent so I just felt like it was something I could do to help give back to other people,” said Haberstroh.

Michelle Barnes, a single mother of three, understands the struggle of virtual learning and providing for her family.

“I have set up one kid in one area, one kid in another area, trying to flip flop back and forth and I have my 4 year-old trying to keep him occupied. I know that they had the free lunches and free areas where you could go and pick them up but I just never had a chance to get out,” Barnes tells me.

Now, Karen makes delivering meals part of her daily routine.

“Little things like that …maybe it doesn’t mean much for her but to wake up Monday thru Friday…. she knocks on my door at 8 o’clock and to do that for people for me, it’s just so generous.”

The program has distributed over a thousand meals to local East Bay families.

