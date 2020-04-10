Giving Back: Cranston Restaurant’s ‘Feed the Front Line’ Raises 8K

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Restaurant owner Louis Umberto and his fiance Jacquelynn DiMuccio are combining their talents and helping others by creating a locally organized ‘Feed the Front Lines.’

“We don’t want to take credit. This is our customers reaching out to us to try and do something and we just organized it,” Umberto says.

Jacquelynn DiMuccio, a physicians assistant, makes the deliveries.

“We did Rhode Island Hospital ER. We’ve donated to the National Guard, to Kent Hospital ER, ICU, Miriam Hospital ICU.”

The kindness of others is clear. The pair raising $5,000 in the first five days. At last check, the fundraising reached over $8,000.

Lou and Jacquelynn tell me they will keep going to see how big this can get.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion during these difficult times. Send me an email to msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook or Twitter and we may share your story in the days ahead.