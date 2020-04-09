Giving Back: Bishop Hendricken’s Hunger Walk Goes Virtual

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Covid 19 is not stopping the Bishop Hendricken community from holding their annual hunger walk.

They are just doing things a little different this year.

“For the 46th annual hunger walk we wanted to keep it going. The way we did that was by inviting the Hendricken community to walk and record themselves and then if they are able to give a donation to the RI Food Bank to help put food on the shelves,” said Craig Cooley, Bishop Hendricken’s Theology Teacher.

The social distancing has students and staff challenging themselves and the community to do something positive.

“We raised just over 6,000 dollars but more importantly for our community we are getting people out, a huge student response. People are walking and remembering those who are facing challenging times right now,” said Cooley.

Organizers want to stress that it is important to take the walk alone and not in populated areas.

Thursday is the last day you can participate in Bishop Hendricken’s virtual walk. Don’t forget to post it on Twitter using #MyHungerWalk.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion on Eyewitness News. Send me an email at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook or Twitter and we may share it in the days ahead.