Girl, 15, charged in deadly Fall River stabbing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A teenaged girl is due in court Monday in connection with a deadly stabbing in Fall River over the weekend.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police responded to an apartment at 220 Johnson Street for an emergency call around 5 p.m. Sunday. On the second floor of the residence, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The woman – identified as Ana Vazquez, 68 – was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital where, the DA’s Office said, she was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office said a 15-year-old girl, who lived in the apartment with the victim and her grandson, was taken into custody Sunday night and formally charged Monday morning with murder.

The girl – who is not being identified because of her age – is due in Fall River District Court sometime Monday.