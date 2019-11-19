From Sea to Table: New Bedford fishery using tech to let customers track seafood

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — We’re used to tracking our packages every step of the way. Now, new technology is making that possible with seafood. And, a local fishing company is right on the cutting edge.

IBM recently announced it is partnering with a New Bedford fishing company to use new technology allowing customers to scan a QR code on their smartphone and track their scallops from sea to table.

IBM and Raw Seafoods Inc. say it’s a new level of collaboration connecting global sourcing partners, retailers, restaurateurs and, most importantly, customers.

Starting Tuesday, a fleet of scallopers owned by Captain Danny Eilertsen of New Bedford will begin uploading data about their catch onto the platform, allowing distributors and retailers to identify exactly when and where scallops were harvested.

The platform will also track when the boat landed port side, and when each scallop lot was hand-graded, selected, packed and shipped to its final destination.

This information, as well as images and video, is uploaded via satellite while still offshore. Once it is uploaded, the data is then available to distributors, suppliers, retailers, and their customers.

Initial participants are on the West Coast and include Santa Monica Seafoods, TAPS Fish House and Brewery in Orange County, California, and Santa Monica Seafoods Market & Cafes in California.

Captain Danny Eilersten says he hopes this technology reconnects people to seafood.

“I hope this technology will address a number of problems that many in the industry believe explain why between 80 and 90 percent of Americans eat less than the recommended allotment of seafood,” added Eilersten.

“Now more than ever, people want to know where their food comes from,” said Tom Hope, Director of Food & Beverage at TAPS Fish House & Brewery. “Not only will the data help us be more strategic as a business, we think customers are going to love it.”

New Bedford has one of the most lucrative fishing ports in the country.