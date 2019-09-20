Four vying for Taunton mayor in Tuesday’s election

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Four candidates are vying for Taunton mayor in the preliminary election Tuesday, and the top two vote-getters will move on to compete in the general election in November.

Mark Baptiste, Estele Borges, Peter Bzdula and Shaunna O’Connell are all hoping to replace the current mayor, Thomas Hoye, who announced he would step down after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker named him the Bristol County Register of Probate on Aug. 5.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and registered voters can learn where to cast their ballots at www.taunton-ma.gov/registrar-voters.

The city’s mayoral election, which represents a changing of the guard with Hoye stepping down, has already sparked controversy. The local election is technically nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not claim party affiliation, but that’s hardly kept party politics out of the process.

Democrats have cried foul over the timing of Hoye’s appointment, which came one day before nomination papers for mayor were due. O’Connell, a fellow Republican and state representative from Taunton, filed her nomination papers within an hour of the second-term governor’s announcement.

Massachusetts Democratic Party chair Gus Bickford called the move by Baker an attempt to handpick Taunton’s next mayor. In a statement released last month, he described it as “un-democratic and the kind of tactic preferred by dictators.”

“It should come as no surprise that minutes after Baker’s announcement, his right-wing ally released a prepared statement announcing her candidacy for the mayor’s office. These kinds of back room deals disenfranchise voters and undermine our electoral process,” Bickford said.

Beyond the political jockeying at the state level, some of the candidates have history locally.

Borges, who has served as a Taunton city councilor since 2014, unsuccessfully challenged O’Connell for her seat on Beacon Hill in 2016. O’Connell earned 58% of the vote compared to Borges’ 41% during the general election.

The women are now vying for the top job in Taunton, and if either is successful in moving past the preliminary election and garnering the majority of votes in November, she would become the first female mayor in city history.

The other two candidates, Baptiste and Bzdula, are political newcomers. Baptiste described himself to the Taunton Daily Gazette as a conservative Republican. Formerly a firefighter and small business owner, Baptiste told the paper he’d like to continue the legacy of Hoye, saying the outgoing mayor has “done a phenomenal job.”

Bzdula, meanwhile, has set up a campaign website without including any information beyond an option to donate money. A self-described nonpartisan, Bzdula told the Daily Gazette he works at the Lowe’s in Raynham where he specializes in kitchen design.

The four candidates were required to submit pre-election campaign finance reports this month, and O’Connell is way out ahead of her fellow candidates. The state rep spent about $28,500 between July 1 and Sept. 6, and had about $29,000 left over in her campaign account.

Borges, meanwhile, spent $4,300 during that time period, and had about $3,800 left in her account. Baptiste spent about $500 with $329 left over, and Bzdula raised no money and spent no money during that time.

WPRI 12 has reached out to all four campaigns. Stay tuned for more coverage on Election Day.

Eli Sherman is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12.

Darren Soens is a Target 12 investigative producer.