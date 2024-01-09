FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A business owner in Foster shared a video with 12 News, which he says shows a RIDOT plow hit and damaged his mailbox after this weekend’s snowstorm.



“Sunday during the snowstorm I was plowing my lot, I pulled up to the front of my gate. State truck went by no big deal he was doing his thing he looked good. The other truck that was following him came blasting by,” said owner Paul Hayhurst, owner of GCC Auto Sales.



Hayhurst described the frustrating moment showing a state plow truck driving past his parking lot, hitting his mailbox and then sending a pile of snow onto his truck, “I backed up shook it off me, I went back out to the gate, and I saw mail floating around in the air. The guy was definitely going way too fast.”



He tells us he then reached out to RIDOT for answers. He says they could only help if he got the plow trucks license plate or he could file a damage claim. That conversation left him feeling unsettled. “I felt like I was going to get no help from the people in charge,” Hayhurst said.



When we reached out to RIDOT ourselves, they suggested that the business owner fill out a mailbox damage report on their website. Hayhurst says he has done that and ended up screwing the mailbox back into place. However, he is not happy with how the DOT handled the incident, raising safety concerns of what happened, “You see the force that’s coming off that spray, that guy kicked the spray, I measured it it was line of 30 feet. If I was out there or one of my guys were out there with a shovel, they were going to the hospital.”



RIDOT said if you believe your vehicle or mailbox was damaged on a state road, you can submit a claim online here.