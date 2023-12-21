CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Cranston City councilman violated his home confinement when a court-ordered drug test yielded positive results, Target 12 has learned.

Matthew Reilly, 42, has been at the R.I. Department of Correction intake center since Dec. 7.

A corrections spokesperson confirmed Reilly is awaiting trial, but would not disclose any further information.

Records obtained by Target 12, however, show a drug-testing sample collected on Nov. 24 yielded a positive sample for cocaine on Dec. 5. The positive result was confirmed the same day, according to a bail violation record from the DOC.

The 42-year-old was ordered held without bail after a violator hearing this week.

Reilly was released on home confinement two months ago after being accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl earlier this year.

He was ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, including his alleged victim.

Reilly was taken into custody back in June after the girl’s legal guardian filed a complaint with Cranston police.

The reported assault happened two weeks prior to Reilly’s high-profile arrest for drug possession when an officer discovered him passed out in his car, holding a glass pipe and lighter.

Reilly is set to be re-arraigned on the drug charge in R.I. Superior Court in January.