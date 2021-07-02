Former Barrington, Brown University rower preps for Tokyo Olympics

(WPRI) — He’s putting the final work in ahead of his second Olympic trip. That experience, making all the difference for former Barrington and Brown University rower Anders Weiss.

“What I thought was fast, wasn’t fast, the level of speed people bring to the Olympics, it’s completely different from what your used to, and in 2016 that really shocked me, just really truly how fast everyone is at that level, so going into this year there’s no false confidence, there’s ok this is the speed we need to hit, this is how fast everyone will be so I have a better grasp of what we need to accomplish to get a medal,” Weiss said.

He’ll try to accomplish that goal, while jumping to a bigger boat. From doubles sculls in Rio to the four in Tokyo.

“I don’t know how I’ve done it, but I’ve managed to row with some really good people, so it’s been a lot of fun, everyone brings their own unique quirks and personalities so we’re making it work, so it’s been really nice having an additional two guys to bounce ideas off hear what their thinking and try to learn from them as much as they are learning from me, so it’s nice to have the two extra guys in the boat,” Weiss said.

Anders and his team will be heading to Hawaii for a mini-training camp before the games. To adjust to the heat that’s expected in japan and to get closer to the time zone. A second opportunity to bring a medal home to Barrington, something that would have been hard to imagine when he first took up the sport.



“My sophomore year of high school, i raced against, in a single one of the guys training for the Olympics in 2012, he absolutely destroyed me but, it was such a cool experience lining up against a former Olympian, I said ok he beat me now but maybe when I’m a little older I’ll be the one, I’ll be that guy, so it’s been an incredible journey, it really has,” Weiss said.

