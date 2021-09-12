Football season brings fans back to local sports bar who was impacted by the pandemic

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Football season is officially back, and for those fans who weren’t able to make it to Gillette Stadium, going to their favorite local bar was the next best option.

While Patriots fans were cheering up a storm on Sunday, William Lewis, the owner of Lucky’s Bar and Grille told 12 News it’s a welcome change from the year before.

“People want to be around, especially after the pandemic,” said Lewis.

Lewis said that the pandemic impacted Lucky’s staffing, and while game day is busy, they are great for business.

“Game days are great because you have 3 – 3.5 hours window so if they wait they don’t get bothered as much.”

Fans inside Lucky’s said they are also excited for a return to normalcy, and how last season just wasn’t the same.

It didn’t feel like a real football season last year… this year it feels like we’re ramping up for the real deal so im super excited”, said Eric Matlack.