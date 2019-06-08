Flames destroy vacant home in Westport

Live Now /
WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire destroyed a vacant home in Westport Friday night, according to fire officials.

The house was fully engulfed when they arrived to the scene on Oakland Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to officials.

A nearby house sustained minor heat damage.

Fire officials say the home was under construction at the time and no one was hurt. 

The house was deemed a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Investigation Unit and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal.

