EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence hosted its first ever Pride Parade on Saturday.

There was a big showing for what the city says will be an annual event.

The parade ended at city hall, where local and state leaders pledged their commitment to making East Providence, and Rhode Island an inclusive place for the LGBTQI+ plus community.

“I’m so glad to be able to be here with all of you, and starting this tradition here in East Providence,” said Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos.

“I’m looking forward to coming year after year. I want to remind you that on behalf of the state of Rhode Island and the governor, he and I are committed to making sure that there is equality for everyone in the state of Rhode Island. That is our priority.”