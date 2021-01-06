Field hospital treats 275 patients; State reports 99 deaths

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks after touring the DCU Center as it gears up to be used as a COVID-19 field hospital for the second time in Worcester, Mass. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday, Dec. 10, that Baker did not overstep his authority when he issued sweeping orders to close businesses to control the spread of the coronavirus. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The coronavirus field hospital in Worcester has expanded to 75 beds and has treated 275 patients since reopening last month.

The field hospital run by UMass Memorial Health Care first treated patients last spring.

UMass Memorial President Dr. Eric Dickson said Wednesday that all told, nearly 500 patients were treated at the field hospital in 2020.

Meanwhile the state reported that the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 99 on Wednesday while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 6,419.

The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 12,563.