BOSTON (AP) — The coronavirus field hospital in Worcester has expanded to 75 beds and has treated 275 patients since reopening last month.
The field hospital run by UMass Memorial Health Care first treated patients last spring.
UMass Memorial President Dr. Eric Dickson said Wednesday that all told, nearly 500 patients were treated at the field hospital in 2020.
Meanwhile the state reported that the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 99 on Wednesday while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 6,419.
The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 12,563.
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Field hospital treats 275 patients; State reports 99 deaths
- Antibody treatment brings hope to family of 90-year-old with COVID-19
- ‘It’s time to finally celebrate’: New website to help plan weddings, support hard-hit industry
- No residency rule: Some full-time Floridians upset snowbirds, visitors getting vaccinated in state
- COVID-19: RI reports 20 additional deaths, 1,564 new cases as hospitalizations hold steady